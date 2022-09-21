Mavis Pudney

Mrs Pudney was born on August 31, 1930 and lived in Scarborough her entire life.

She met husband-to-be George at the Olympia ballroom in early 1945 when George was in the Navy and posted at the GCHQ listening station in Scarborough.

Mrs Pudney was Akela at 2nd Scarborough ELO Cub Scout group for more than two decades and went on to be district commissioner and press officer for the area, receiving the Medal of Merit from the Chief Scout in 1983 for her “outstanding contribution to scouting”.

Mrs Pudney wrote a weekly scouting column for the Scarborough Mercury and went on to write two full pages each week on youth matters in the town.

She was a student counsellor at Scarborough Technical College helping many young people there and staying in touch with them in later life.

A former student now living in New Zealand said: “she was a very special person and her impact on my life has been more than words can say“.

In the later life Mrs Pudney employed her writing skills by chronicling her family's history from the mid-1800s, documenting this in four books written in the style of novels and self-published it for the family creating a unique legacy which will be valued for generations to come.

Mrs Pudney leaves behind her three sons, Kevin, Stuart and Michael, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Her funeral takes place at Scarborough Crematorium at 1pm on Thursday September 22.