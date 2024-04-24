Over 311k learners are battling for driving tests in Yorkshire and the Humber with only 169k slots available

In Yorkshire and The Humber two learners will battle for every one available driving test slot in 2024 with 311127 learners battling for 169693 tests. Photo: Canva.

The data gathered through Freedom of Information (FOI) requests and existing Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures by learner driver insurance brokers, Marmalade found that monthly demand for tests in 2024 exceeds the monthly capacity for testing by almost a fifth (19.5%).

Marmalade found that on average, the UK can conduct 163,998 tests per month by analysing the most recent data of all tests conducted in 2023.

However, new FOI data reveals an average monthly gross demand of 195,982 learners looking for a test slot, based on demand last year - more than what can be conducted.

UK-wide, Marmalade estimates more than 3.7 million learners will compete for test slots in 2024, 82% more than what can be accommodated.

The company have also estimated the size of the backlog across regions within the UK - with Yorkshire and The Humber responsible for 8.38% of the backlog.

This means that in Yorkshire and The Humber, two learners will battle for every one available driving test slot in 2024.

Marmalade predicts the backlog will remain indefinitely with no signs of stopping, continuing to grow until capacity increases within the testing system.

Chris Lawson, Head of Insurer Relations for car insurance at Marmalade, said: “Learner drivers up and down the UK are being impacted by this backlog and a fundamental disparity between the capacity for testing and this high demand. Until testing capacity can increase, we don’t believe that the backlog will ever end, it will only get worse and learners will continue to face a lottery when it comes to securing a test.

“This backlog and the pent-up demand opens up learners to a risk of exploitation as third parties take advantage of that desperation, which we’ve seen in recent months.”

Marmalade’s recent survey of learner drivers across the UK found that 77% of learners cite the extra cost of more lessons as the biggest frustration in the delay for tests, followed by delaying independence and freedom (68%) among others.

Mark Steeples, driving instructor from Pass Mark School of Driving said he doesn’t see a situation arising where we’re pre-COVID testing levels:

“The driving test backlog has a knock-on impact on those wanting to learn, I’m flooded with enquiries as people currently have an insatiable desire to learn how to drive and they’ll do it by hook or crook.

“My advice to learners is if you’ve done your theory, get your test booked now, but only take it if you’re confident and ready to pass based on the advice of your instructor and be prepared to reschedule it if you’re not fully ready.

“If you know you’re going to start your driving lessons soon, then get them booked in. I’d advise learners to book in with an instructor to start learning how to drive at least 9 months to 1 year before, not two weeks before as we often see, that just isn’t going to work.”

