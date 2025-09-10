Packed free programme of events as Filey Kite Festival set to soar

By Duncan Atkins
Published 10th Sep 2025, 12:45 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 13:10 BST
John Elvin flies his Pegasus at Filey Country Park.placeholder image
John Elvin flies his Pegasus at Filey Country Park.
Organisers of the biggest ever Filey Kite Festival are praying for sunshine, winds and a good crowds when the seaside town hosts the annual event over Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21.

The free event at Filey’s Country Park is being delivered by North Yorkshire Council (NYC) and the Northern Kite Group and has the added bonus of coinciding with Filey Food Festival, which has around 40 stalls of delicacies for people to savour.

The programme of events runs from 10am to 4pm on both days and will feature:

10am, 1pm & 3pm Pallas Family Flyers – two line display to music

Ernie Williamson gets ready to launch his dalek at Filey Kite Festival.placeholder image
Ernie Williamson gets ready to launch his dalek at Filey Kite Festival.

10.15am & 1.30pm Learn to fly your kite

10.30am & 1.30pm Graham Lockwood flies multiple kites

11am & 3.30pm Team Orion four line display to music

noon Teddy Bear drop

noon Chinese Dragon traditional Chinese kite

12.30pm & 2.30pm fly a Trilobite (large, skeleton-free) kite

2pm Nasaman quad line kite

An interactive programme of events will see plenty of family fun, where you can learn to fly a kite, have fun with the Teddy bear drop which will see your cuddly companions parachuting back to Earth, or you can fly a Trilobite kite.

Vicki Jones, NYC’s Attractions and Events Delivery Manager, was keeping fingers crossed for sunny and windy conditions.

She said there would also be a fairground with children’s rides and a bird of prey stall.

"The event has built up over a few years and this will be the biggest one so far,” she added.

