Armed Forces Day is always a major event in the Scarborough calendar

The skies above Scarborough will see a number of spectacular air displays as the centrepiece of Scarborough Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

The displays are part of a packed timetable in celebration of the armed forces including colourful parades, land-based displays, musical performances and family activities.

Expect to see military vehicles, vintage stalls and incredible displays along the town’s seafront.

The main events for the day are as follows:

11.00am Welcome by the Scarborough Town Crier

12.00pm Richard Goodwin Air Display12.15pm Scarborough Standards march into the Formal Area. 12.20pm Formal Opening - Town Crier calls on all assembled to the opening of the event, the Yorkshire Volunteers Band marches into the Formal Area

1.00pm Scarborough Sea Cadet Continuity Drill Display Team in the formal area1.30pm The Starlings Aerobatic Team2.00pm 2497 Easingwold Squadron Royal Air Force Cadets Display of Banner Drill in the formal area

2.15pm Titans Air Display Team2:30pm Yorkshire Corps of Drums Performance in the formal area3.00pm Scarborough Sea Cadet Band Performance in the formal area4.00pm RAF Eurofighter Typhoon FGR44.20pm Standards, Veterans & Cadet Parade Steps off led by Queen's Own Yeomanry and The Yorkshire Volunteers Band parade4.30pm Review of Parade at the Formal Area4.45pm Closing Ceremony4.55pm Parade marches off5.00pm Event Finishes

See the full programme at https://www.scarborougharmedforcesday.co.uk/programme.

Road closures will be in place to ensure that all streets within the event area are clear and to allow sufficient time for the set up and removal of the event.

There will be no vehicular access to Sandside, Foreshore Road, Eastborough from Globe Street to Foreshore Road Junction, East Sandgate from Tuthill to Eastborough, Blands Cliff and Quay Street from 5am until 9pm on Saturday, June 29.

Valley Road from Vernon Road roundabout to the seafront will be closed from 4pm to 5pm to facilitate the veterans parade.

Parking at West Pier Car Park, Quay Street Car Park and Eastborough Car Park will also be suspended.

See the full list of closures at https://www.scarborougharmedforcesday.co.uk/road-closures.

The BBMF air display, which was originally announced for Scarborough Armed Forces Day, will no longer be at the event.

A statement of the Scarborough Armed Forces Day Facebook page read: “Following the Spitfire crash on May 25 when Squadron Leader Mark Long tragically lost his life, the BBMF grounded all its aircraft whilst an investigation takes place, and that is still ongoing.