Packed programme of events planned for Scarborough Armed Forces Day 2023

North Yorkshire has more than 12,000 people who work for the Ministry of Defence, making up four per cent of all jobs in the area, and 3,000 children from service families in schools, accounting for around five per cent of pupils in the county.

After Scarborough hosted a fantastic day of events for the Armed Forces Day’s national celebrations last year, the town has a full programme of memorable events lined up for next month.

On Saturday, June 24, thousands of people can expect a packed programme of displays, spectacular parades, musical performance, interactive exhibits and much more in the town.

Scarborough Armed Forces Day . Sea Cadets marchin 2022 .pic Richard Ponter

The one-day free event will see the skies above Scarborough’s South Bay graced by the sights and sounds of a variety of aerobatic displays. These include The Titans Display Team, The Strikemasters, The Starlings Aerobatic Team and Miles Messenger.

There is also plenty to see and do on the ground, too, thanks to marching bands, military parades, live demonstrations and interactive exhibits.

Huge crowds are expected to browse around the stalls from charities, partners and military organisations as they line the seafront.

North Yorkshire Council’s Leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “We are delighted to show our support for our brave servicemen and women.

The RAF Falcons Parachute team land on South Bay in 2022...Picture by Simon Hulme

Armed Forces Day recognises the important contribution our Armed Forces have made and continue to make to our country and we thank them wholeheartedly for their service.

“Scarborough Armed Forces Day is one of the biggest and most popular annual events in the country. The breath-taking air displays are, for many spectators, the main highlight of the day and after the success of last year’s national event, this year’s line-up will be no exception. We look forward to seeing crowds of people enjoy the family-friendly event.”

To mark the start of the Armed Forces Day’s week of celebrations, a poignant flag-raising ceremony, led by the Scarborough Charter Mayor, Cllr John Ritchie, will take place at 10.20am on Monday, June 19, at the Town Hall gardens in St Nicholas Street, Scarborough.

In attendance will be North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Derek Bastiman. This is a public event, and residents and visitors to the town are encouraged to attend.

The Red Arrows were one of the highlights of the day in 2022...Picture by Simon Hulme

Catterick Garrison is the country’s largest Army base, with associated barracks at Dishforth, Ripon and Topcliffe. The county is also home to RAF stations at Leeming, Fylingdales and Menwith Hill and the Harrogate-based Army Foundation College.

North Yorkshire was one of the first places in the UK to have an Armed Forces Covenant, ensuring military personnel and veterans have access to services across the private and public sectors.