Paintings depicting World War II air battles over Flamborough Head to be showcased at Beverley Minster

Artist Denis Harry Fox, who has produced a number of paintings depicting the World War II air battle over Flamborough Head, will be exhibiting his work at Beverley Minster from Monday, June 6 to Sunday, June 26.

The showcase, entitled ‘The Battle of Britain in North-East England’ will consist of paintings, stories connected with the air battle, and images taken from photographs of RAF pilots.

His latest Flamborough painting shows 616 Squadron spitfires attacking Junkers Ju 88 German fighter-bombers during the early afternoon of August 15 in 1940.

Mr Fox said: “The exhibition will include a children’s work space where young people can get involved in drawing the aircraft that took part in this battle.

“There will also be two new paintings.