Johnathan Binney and Lee Bilbrough have cycled 167 miles from Blackpool to Scarborough, dressed as a pantomime horse.

Dressed as a pantomime horse, two adventurous fundraisers have completed a gruelling tandem bike ride from Blackpool to Scarborough over the weekend (July 20-21).

Johnathan Binney and Lee Bilbrough are two friends from Oakworth, West Yorkshire who decided to raise funds for Manorlands, the pair’s local Sue Ryder cancer hospice.

The pair are fell runners and are avid fundraisers, however this 167 mile journey from Blackpool to Scarborough is the biggest challenge they have attempted yet. To make the challenge even harder, throughout the gruelling journey they will be wearing a panto pony costume, which they hope gave many passersby something to smile about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far the pair have raised over £8,000 for Manorlands, with hopes that they will soon reach their £10,000 goal now that the challenge has been such a success.

The two fundraisers enjoying their victory on Scarborough beach with friends and family.

Jonathan Binney, fundraiser and front end of the panto pony, said: “We completed our challenge in 17 hours. We set off from Blackpool just after 10am on Saturday morning and had a tough, hot day riding by to Oxenhope with lots of hills to go over, the Hurders being the longest of the day.

We finished at Manorlands in Oxenhope at 5:30pm to a great applause from friends, family supporters and Sue Ryder, Manorlands staff.

“On Sunday we left Manorlands early at 6am for the final 100 miles to Scarborough. It was a little cooler setting off early that helped us get some early miles in getting on to the canal at Shipley and making good progress into Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We then followed the route through to Tadcaster, York, Malton and then hit the headwind on the final 15 miles into Scarborough!

“It was the final push, uphill, headwind and getting hotter in the Pony costume, but with the smell of the sea air we had one last push and arrived on the beach at 4:30pm to friends, family and support cheering as we went down the beach and into the sea.

“At the moment we are just under our target of raising £10,000 for Sue Ryder, Manorlands but we are hoping with donations still coming in we will meet our target.

“It was a tough few days, but nothing in comparison to the tireless and hard work that the staff at Manorlands do every day to support patients and their families when they need it the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I, like many people in the Worth Valley and wider area, have had to use the Manorlands and Sue Ryder services with family members and loved ones.

“Our unique challenge is our way of trying to help, support and raise money for this amazing charity that is loved and supported by so many people.

“It was definitely a long, hard and hot two days but it is great to achieve our challenge and the support from our friends, family and passersby made it so much easier to go through the tough times.”