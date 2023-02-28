Parkdean Resorts to sponsor annual cancer charity event in Scarborough

Parkdean Resorts to sponsor annual cancer charity event at Scarborough's Crown Spa Hotel.

Taking place at the Scarborough Crown Spa Hotel on Saturday March 4, the Apart Ball will include a charity auction, games, audience participation and live entertainment from singer Michelle Lawson, with all proceeds raised going to Cancer Research UK.

Having so far raised £100,000 for the charity, the event has now benefitted from the contribution of Parkdean Resorts as its headline sponsor, with the company donating £2,500 in the process.

The event will once again be hosted by long-time compere, Pete Gibson, General Manager at Parkdean Resorts’ Cayton Bay Holiday Park.

Speaking about the event, Pete Gibson said: “The support we’ve received so far for the Apart Ball has been incredible, and I’m extremely thankful to my bosses at Parkdean Resorts for agreeing to be the headline sponsor and for the company’s generous donation. I’ve worked for Parkdean Resorts for 27 years now, and this is my eighth year as the General Manager at Cayton Bay, and it means so much to be able to support such worthy causes in our community.

“I host many different charity events and Neil and I have been blown away by the support we’ve received for this one – tickets sold out within half an hour of being on sale! Every year we receive more and more donations so our fundraising goal is limitless, and we’d like to thank everyone who has lent their support.”

Pete has hosted five previous events alongside local fundraiser, musician and designer, Neil Fitzpatrick, and suggested the holiday park operator would be perfect as the headline sponsor after years of support for previous events, donating raffle prizes worth thousands of pounds.

Tickets for the much-anticipated Apart Ball are already sold out, with 200 guests expected, representing many businesses from the local community. The organisers are however still keen for prize donations for both the raffle and auction, with prizes at previous events including holiday breaks at home and abroad, a VIP Michael Buble concert experience, bespoke hampers and extravagant experience days.

To find out more about the Apart Ball and the Apart Project, visit https://www.apartproject.co.uk/