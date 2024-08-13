‘Parky in the Pub’ for people with Parkinson’s on the Yorkshire Coast continues after its success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anyone affected by Parkinson’s on the Yorkshire Coast is invited to come along to ‘Parky in the Pub’, a new initiative launched by the volunteers at the Scarborough Branch of Parkinson’s UK.

The informal drop-in sessions run weekly on Thursday evenings between 6:30-8:30pm and are already open for people to attend.

The new social meeting is held at The Duchess Pub on Hovingham Drive, Scarborough and is for people living with Parkinson’s, their carers and family members, who would have difficulty getting to daytime meetings.

There is no cost to join, and refreshments are available from the bar. There are plenty of spaces for car parking and level access to the venue.

Rebecca Craft, Local Volunteer Officer at Parkinson’s UK, said: “People with Parkinson’s tell us that getting involved with the groups we run makes a real difference – so why not give ‘Parky in the Pub’ a chance?

“We know that there are over 500 people living with Parkinson’s in the Yorkshire Coast, but only around 20% of them attend groups run by the local Parkinson’s UK Branch. As far as we know, none of those who have joined ‘Parky in the Pub’ during its trial period have been able to attend day time meetings.

“We hope that the success of ‘Parky in the Pub’ following its trial period will encourage others to join in, chat to others in the area who are living with Parkinson’s, meet new people and have fun at the same time!”

Malcolm Hoddy, a Parkinson’s UK volunteer at the Scarborough Branch was instrumental in launching ‘Parky in the Pub’, who said: “It has been great to meet new people living with Parkinson’s. I have been attending the daytime Scarborough group for a while now – not long after my diagnosis - and have made good friends there. We are delighted to be able to extend support to others who may not be available during the day, in a relaxed and informal environment.

Malcolm Hoddy (left), a Parkinson’s UK volunteer at the Scarborough Branch at Parky in the Pub

“Getting a diagnosis of Parkinson’s comes as a big shock to some. It can turn your world upside down, but we are here to help. Whether you are living with Parkinson’s yourself, or caring for a friend or loved one, you are very welcome to join us for a drink, a chat, and have some fun.”

Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition for which there is currently no cure. The condition develops when nerve cells that are responsible for producing a chemical known as dopamine die.

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including around 500 on the Yorkshire Coast.

For more information please contact Rebecca Craft on 020 796 33666 or email [email protected]