Part two of Staithes School paintings collection set to go under hammer

Part two of The TB & R Jordan Collection of Staithes School Paintings will be offered for sale by Tennants Auctioneers as part of the Country House Sale on September 16.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 15:11 BST

This follows on from the successful single-owner sale of Part one of the collection held earlier in the summer.

For more than 40 years, Tom and Rosamund Jordan were leading specialists in the Staithes Group of painters, a pioneering group of artists drawn to the village in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries.

The Jordans were champions of this pioneering group of artists who, for a short spell, put Staithes at the forefront of the British Impressionist movement.

A View of Whitby Castle by Rowland Henry Hill.A View of Whitby Castle by Rowland Henry Hill.
A View of Whitby Castle by Rowland Henry Hill.
Tennants will be offering a further 50 lots.

Highlights include A View of Whitby Castle by Rowland Henry Hill (estimate: £150-250 plus buyer’s premium), Sheep Grazing in a Summer Landscape by Ernest Higgins Rigg (estimate: £200 to 300), and Staithes – Fishermen Bringing in a Coble by Richard Marshall (estimate: £100 to £150).