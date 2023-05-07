TPE has created the performance area at Scarborough Train Station as the anticipation and excitement builds ahead of the worldwide musical extravaganza.

The Eurovision Song Zone has been set up for local artists and musicians to show off their talents and entertain passengers waiting on the platform in the run up to the song contest, which is being held in the UK for the first time in 25 years.

Musicians in Scarborough keen to get in the spirit of Eurovision and play for passengers can email [email protected] and register their interest.

TransPennine Express (TPE) is getting into the rhythm of the world’s biggest singing competition and is searching for local musicians in Scarborough to perform at their specially created ‘Eurovision Song Zones’.

Up and coming singer songwriter, Jimmy Page, 28, was the first musician to perform at one of the Eurovision Song Zones performing his new singles ‘Days Are Long’ and ‘Plop Music’ in front of waiting passengers.

Kathryn O’Brien, Operations and Customer Experience Director at TPE, said: “As with the rest of the country, we couldn’t be more excited for the Eurovision Song Contest and we’re delighted it’s taking place in the north.

“Our Eurovision Song Zone is in place at Scarborough Train Station so that budding musicians can entertain passengers in the build up to the famous competition. Whether you’re the next Sandie Shaw or Sam Ryder we would love for musicians of all abilities to show off their talents in our designated performance areas.”

Musician Jimmy Page said: “The Eurovision Song Contest has always been a great spectacle of music and so the chance to be involved in the excitement and build up to the event in a small way is a chance I couldn’t miss.