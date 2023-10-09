Passenger freed by firefighters after becoming trapped following three-vehicle collision near Filey
The incident occurred at 9.34am on Friday, October 7 at Muston, near Filey. Crew from Filey and Scarborough attended a three vehicle road traffic collision.
On arrival at the scene two occupants remained inside one of the vehicles.
The driver was seen by ambulance crews and able to exit on their own.
The passenger remained trapped as the door had been impacted.
Crews used cutting equipment to remove the door and free the passenger.
A second accident occurred later the same day at 6.38pm in Castleton near Whitby.
Crews from Danby and Whitby responded to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision.
Danby crews arrived on scene, made the vehicle safe and assisted paramedics with casualty care.