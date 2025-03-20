Passengers enjoy live music and picnics on board dementia-friendly train between Whitby and Middlesborough
Passengers enjoyed live music, picnics and soothing hand massages on the first service of the year, which ran between Whitby and Middlesborough on March 19.
Volunteers handed out home-made biscuits during the journey and members of the Friends of Nunthorpe Station adoption group were on board knitting twiddle muffs.
The “Forget-Me-Not Trains” are the brainchild of Lisa Williams, general manager of Esk Valley Railway Development Company.
She said: “It is so important to offer an opportunity to those living with dementia and their carers the chance to meet with others going through a similar experience.
“We discovered that both live music and massages are important to them and offering these on board is a very rewarding experience.”
The next dementia-friendly services are scheduled to run on the same route on May 21, July 16 and September 17.
Jason Wade, regional director for Northern, said: “We welcomed the chance to run these special services so people with dementia can enjoy a day out in some beautiful scenery.
“There was a fantastic atmosphere on board and our staff are already looking forward to the next service.
“We will also continue to work with carers, support groups and charities to make it easier for people with dementia to travel on services and stations across our network.”
Tickets for the dementia-friendly services can be purchased on Northern’s website or at ticket vending machines and station ticket offices. Disabled Railcard holders and their carers can buy discounted tickets.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.