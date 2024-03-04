Electronic repeat dispensing gives patients the reassurance of knowing their next prescription will be ready for collection at their pharmacy when they need it, and flexibility so they have medication at busy times like bank holidays.

For people who have a regular repeat prescriptions, electronic repeat dispensing can be set up easily by asking their GP practice about it or speaking with their community pharmacy. It is a convenient service which pre-orders up to a year’s worth of their prescriptions which they can have ordered and dispensed, ready to collect at agreed intervals at their local pharmacy.

Dr Faisel Baig, Medical Director for Primary Care, NHS England North East and Yorkshire said:

“Electronic repeat dispensing is really beneficial for patients, and I would fully recommend anyone who has regular repeat prescriptions to set up the service. It means people have the reassurance and confidence of knowing their prescription will be available at their local pharmacy when needed.

“For busy periods like bank holidays, summer holidays, or Christmas, electronic repeat dispensing can be really helpful, taking away any patient worries about getting their prescription ordered.”