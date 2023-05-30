Paul Heaton set to pay for drinks in pubs ahead of Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

Paul Heaton will be returning to Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre on Saturday July 1.

This weekend, the singer played at Warrington’s Neighbourhood Weekender which is located at Victoria Park.

Ahead of his headline set, Heaton left money behind the bar in four pubs so fans could have a drink on him.

In a Facebook post, he said: “As a thank you, and a small amount of help during the cost of greed crisis, Paul is leaving some money behind the bar at a few local pubs in Warrington so that some of you attending Neighbourhood Festival this weekend can have a drink on him (until the money runs out, or the bar runs dry!).”

This isn’t the first time the ‘Happy Hour’ singer has done this, as he paid for drinks in 60 pubs for his 60th birthday last year.

It will see him perform a catalogue of songs from a stellar career and he will be joined by special guests The Lightning Seeds.

The show will feature special guest singers after it was confirmed long-time collaborator Jacqui Abbott will not be able to perform this summer’s tour dates following further medical advice.

Regarding paying for drinks, Heaton said on Facebook: “A similar process will be running local to the other Paul Heaton shows over this summer so watch this space for more details.”

This summer’s show will mark Heaton’s return to the Yorkshire coast, following his sell-out date in 2016. He also filmed the music video for his 2015 single I Don’t See Them in Scarborough.

Peter Taylor, Scarborough OAT’s venue programmer, said: “We get lots of requests from people telling us who they would like to see here at Scarborough OAT and Paul Heaton remains top of many wish lists.

“He was part of one of the most successful ever British groups and he is adored by fans across the UK and beyond.”