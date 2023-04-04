News you can trust since 1882
PCSO’s school choir project brings the generations together in Filey and Cayton for Easter

Elderly residents in Filey and Cayton have enjoyed special visits in the run up to Easter from the fantastic Filey CE Nursery and Infants Academy Choir.

By Louise Perrin
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 17:25 BST

Organised by PCSO Natalie Hayes of the Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, the inter-generational engagement project has seen members of the choir attend drop-in centres and care homes.

As well as singing a range of hymns and songs, the youngsters also took time to chat with the elderly residents and passed on Easter cards and drawings which brought smiles to everyone involved.

The Filey Lions kindly provided transport for the choir when they went to Cayton Jubilee Hall.

Filey CE Nursery and Infants Academy Choir as Cayton Jubilee HallFiley CE Nursery and Infants Academy Choir as Cayton Jubilee Hall
Most Popular

At a school assembly before the Easter holidays, each member of the choir was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation signed by Lisa Winward, Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police, for taking part in the project.

PCSO Hayes said: “This has been an incredible project to be involved in and I thank Filey CE Nursery and Infants Academy and the members of the choir for all they have done to bring joy to the elderly residents they sang so beautifully to before Easter.

“This type of engagement event is really important to help teach young people about respecting the older generations, not to mention the mutual benefits that come with such positive interaction.

"The genuine happiness it created was lovely to see.

Making friendsMaking friends
“On behalf of the Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, we wish everyone a very happy Easter.”

The children entertain the audienceThe children entertain the audience
The event was organised by PCSO Natalie HayesThe event was organised by PCSO Natalie Hayes
Sharing their workSharing their work
Smiles all roundSmiles all round
During the performanceDuring the performance
