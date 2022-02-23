Pedestrian safety to be improved on main route into Scarborough.

North Yorkshire County Council has listened to the concerns of local residents and Seamer Parish Council who have been calling for improved access to nearby facilities and the bus stop.

A new pedestrian crossing and pavement will be installed on Station Road to ensure pedestrians and those with mobility issues can easily access the north side.

Councillor Lynda Wallis, Chairman of Seamer Parish Council, said: “We are very pleased that the County Council has responded to our request to install a pedestrian crossing and pavement on Station Road.

“There has never been a footpath or a dropped kerb on this stretch of road so it was always very difficult for people – especially disabled people and parents with pushchairs – to cross safely.

“Pedestrians needing to get to or from the bus stops, shops or Community Centre have always had great difficulty crossing, and it was not a very safe place to cross from the housing estate to access them. It will also make it safer for pedestrians that use the railway.

“This has always been a dangerous road as traffic comes around the roundabout at fairly high speed so the crossing will help to make it safer.”

Work will start on Monday, February 28, lasting for two weeks between 7.30am and 5pm. It will be carried out under four-way traffic lights at the roundabout, but will be removed outside of working hours.

Councillor David Jeffels, who represents the Seamer and Derwent division, said: “We are pleased to deliver these vital safety improvements in this busy area of Crossgates which links residents with local amenities. It demonstrates our commitment to listening to the local community and doing everything we can to make our roads and pavements as safe as they can be.

“We apologise for the inconvenience the traffic management will have on all road users but ask for patience during the working hours. The scheme is weather dependent so we will keep the public updated if there are any changes to the schedule.”