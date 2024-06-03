Penguin chick arrives at Sewerby Hall & Gardens – new grandchild of the famous Rosie
The eight-week-old chick was born on Easter Monday, 8 April – the exact same date as their one-year-old, big sister Crackle.
The new Humboldt penguin is still being cared for in their nest by proud parents Twinnie and Sigsbee and hasn’t made an appearance for zoo visitors at the venue just yet.
Along with Crackle, the couple also have another daughter, Pickle, who was born in 2021.
Keepers are unable tell if the new arrival is male or female yet as it’s too early to confirm.
Until then, the chick hasn’t been given a name, but residents are being encouraged to make suggestions on Sewerby Hall & Gardens’ Facebook page.
Head zookeeper John Pickering said: “Twinnie and Sigsbee are both doing a wonderful job rearing the chick by themselves and it is doing fantastically well.
“For a little while longer, the chick will remain snuggled in the nest being looked after by their parents.
“We know that our visitors will be eager to catch a glimpse of the cute arrival, but they’ll have to be patient for a few more weeks until the chick is ready to venture out and leave the nest.
“Chicks are reared on the nest for between 70-90 days until they have lost their baby feathers, grown their juvenile plumage, and are big enough to explore the big wide world.
“In the meantime, we kindly request that our visitors respect the privacy of the penguin parents and maintain a considerate distance around the nest during this precious time.
“We will keep you all updated on the progress of our penguins and the special milestones of our new addition.”
Humboldt penguins are classed as vulnerable to extinction, so the new arrival – the third at Sewerby Hall and Gardens - has been greeted with great enthusiasm.
The new chick’s grandmother Rosie was one of the world’s oldest Humboldt penguins. She died in March last year, just a few weeks short of her 33rd birthday, with her death making headlines as far away as the USA.
For the latest updates, follow Sewerby Hall and Gardens on Facebook and X/Twitter or visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk.
