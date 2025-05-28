Dozens of people gathered on Church Street in Whitby to witness the ceremony which dates back to 1159.

The Penny Hedge, made out of woven willow sticks, was planted in the estuary of Whitby’s Upper Harbour on Ascension Eve by Bailiff of the Manor of Fyling Court Leet, Lol Hodgson and hornblower Tim Osborne.

According to legend, the Abbot of Whitby imposed a penance on three hunters, Ralph de Percy, William de Bruce and their friend Allatson, and on their descendants for all time, for murdering a hermit on the outskirts of the town.

The hunters were following a wild boar near Whitby. When the boar took refuge in a hermitage at Eskdale, the nobles set upon the monk living there, who had closed the door on the hounds.

Before he died, the monk consented to forgive them and spare their lives if they and their descendants would enact a penance.

Each year, on the eve of Ascension Day, on the east bank of the River Esk in Whitby, they had to construct a short hedge from stakes woven together, able to withstand three tides.

The instructions stipulated that a knife "of a penny price" was to be used.

The ceremony has been performed on Ascension Eve each year since, by the occupiers of the land formerly owned by the Abbot.

On completion of the Penny Hedge, hornblower Tim Osborne sounded the horn three times and Lol Hodgson gave three cries of “Out on Ye” as is the tradition.

