Pension Awareness Week highlights the options available to those living on the Yorkshire coast

The annual Pensions Awareness Week has taken place on the Yorkshire coast.

Jobcentres in Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby supported customers with group sessions and information leaflets to sign post to the help available and raise awareness about pensions.

Anne Brewster 50Plus Champion for North East Yorkshire and The Humber said: ““Many of us do not consider pensions until we are wanting to receive them.

“I aim to give people the information they need to review their pensions and help them to plan for the best later life they can.”

Ms Brewster said there are a number of resources available for people who would like to know when they will receive their state pension and how much it might be.

She said: “If you visit https://www.gov.uk/plan-for-retirement you can easily find out the exact date you can claim your state pension.

“There are steps to follow to ensure you are on track for the full state pension, and you can check any contributions you have paid are showing.

“You can also look at buying back missing years which can make a significant difference to the amount you receive if you are deficient.

“Now that employers have to offer work place pensions and many people have been automatically enrolled it is important to keep a record of them to ensure you get that pension you have paid into.

“There is a great deal of help and advice on the Money Helper site, and you can talk to a Pensions Expert either via Web Cam or ring 0800 011 3797.

“If you are aged 50 or over and have a UK-based defined contribution pension pot (this could be a personal or workplace pension), or you have inherited a pension pot or are able to take your pension early due to ill health, you can have an appointment for up to 60 minutes. It doesn’t matter how small your pension pot is.”

Gerald Evans who works for Citizen’s advice on the Pensions Wise contract has been seeing customers in Bridlington to give them signposting and advice about Pensions.

Mr Evans said “Pension Wise is a government service set up to help people understand the pension options available to them.

“It offers guidance to help empower people to make informed decisions about their pension which are best for their individual circumstances.

“’How do I know what pensions I have?’, ‘How do I find missing pensions?’ are typical questions I hear every day.

“A customer who attended one of the sessions said: ‘Many thanks for finding me £48,000’.”

It is estimated that there is £26 billion in unclaimed pensions.

Ms Brewster said: “It is worth all considering where they have worked and if they paid into a work place pension.

“If you have lost details then there is service to help you.

“If you do feel you need a financial advisor then consult Pensions Wise first as they hold a list of organisations registered with the Financial services regulator.

“Please ensure you consult those as there are many scams now regarding pensions and never give any information to cold callers regarding your pensions.

“It is also worth highlighting the current drive to raise awareness of Pension Credit – check your eligibility at gov.uk/pension-credit or by calling 0800 99 1234.”