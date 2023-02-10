Pensioner found dead in Scarborough as police appeal to find family
North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to find the family of a Scarborough pensioner who died earlier this week.
By Louise Perrin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 11:57am
Police are attempting to locate family members of Margaret Myers, 73, who sadly died earlier this week.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.
Anyone who may be able to help is asked to email the Coroners Office: [email protected]