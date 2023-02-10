News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Pensioner found dead in Scarborough as police appeal to find family

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to find the family of a Scarborough pensioner who died earlier this week.

By Louise Perrin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 11:57am
Police are appealing for help to locate the family of Maragaret Myers, 73, who passed away earlier this week.
Police are appealing for help to locate the family of Maragaret Myers, 73, who passed away earlier this week.

Police are attempting to locate family members of Margaret Myers, 73, who sadly died earlier this week.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who may be able to help is asked to email the Coroners Office: [email protected]

PensionerScarboroughNorth Yorkshire PolicePolice