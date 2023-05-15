John Bazley, who has supported the RNLI for many years, asked his friends and family to swap birthday gifts for charitable donations this year.

Jane Rowlinson, Mr Bazley’s daughter, travelled from her home in Runcorn, Cheshire to present the £420 cheque at Whitby’s lifeboat station.

Unfortunately, Mr Bazley was unable to join Jane when she met the RNLI crew and station chairman after taking ill.

The donation is presented to Whitby RNLI. (Photo: RNLI/Barry Brown)

Mike Major, Whitby RNLI chairman, said: “We would like to thank John for his wonderful gesture of donating to the RNLI for his 80th birthday.

“All the crew at Whitby wish him a speedy recovery.”

Separately, Ms Rowlinson is also taking part in the RNLI’s Mayday Mile fundraiser – with the aim of running, walking or cycling a mile per day throughout May – and has already raised more than £450.