News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 foxes, 4 rabbits & badger found dead: RSPCA launch investigation
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return

Pensioner swaps 80th birthday presents for Whitby RNLI donation

A pensioner has marked his milestone 80th birthday by raising more than £400 for charity.

By George Buksmann
Published 15th May 2023, 09:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 09:47 BST

John Bazley, who has supported the RNLI for many years, asked his friends and family to swap birthday gifts for charitable donations this year.

Jane Rowlinson, Mr Bazley’s daughter, travelled from her home in Runcorn, Cheshire to present the £420 cheque at Whitby’s lifeboat station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unfortunately, Mr Bazley was unable to join Jane when she met the RNLI crew and station chairman after taking ill.

The donation is presented to Whitby RNLI. (Photo: RNLI/Barry Brown)The donation is presented to Whitby RNLI. (Photo: RNLI/Barry Brown)
The donation is presented to Whitby RNLI. (Photo: RNLI/Barry Brown)
Most Popular

Mike Major, Whitby RNLI chairman, said: “We would like to thank John for his wonderful gesture of donating to the RNLI for his 80th birthday.

“All the crew at Whitby wish him a speedy recovery.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Separately, Ms Rowlinson is also taking part in the RNLI’s Mayday Mile fundraiser – with the aim of running, walking or cycling a mile per day throughout May – and has already raised more than £450.

John Bazley with his wife Jane. (Photo: Jane Rowlinson)John Bazley with his wife Jane. (Photo: Jane Rowlinson)
John Bazley with his wife Jane. (Photo: Jane Rowlinson)
Related topics:Pensioner