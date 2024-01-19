People across Scarborough and Whitby urged to try refreshed, user-friendly NHS App

People in the North East and Yorkshire are being encouraged to download the latest version of the NHS App which has been refreshed to make it simpler and easier to access NHS services.

Patients using the updated NHS App will find the homepage more streamlined, navigation simpler and the language clearer.

Some items have moved within the App, but all the health services people need are still available and users’ settings remain the same. There’s an icon at the top-right corner for help and support.

People can use the refreshed, user-friendly version of the NHS App to:

order repeat prescriptions

book appointments

access NHS 111 online

view their GP record,

manage their organ donation decision,

view messages, and much more.

The changes have been made following extensive user research involving a wide group of people of different ages, backgrounds and IT confidence levels.

Dr Yvette Oade CBE, Medical Director for NHS England in the North East and Yorkshire, said: “The NHS App continues to be a simple and secure way to access a range of NHS services used by millions of patients. The refreshed design makes it easier for patients to carry out activities independently, giving them greater control of their healthcare.”

Dr Oade added: “The NHS App offers an easy way to access NHS 111 from your smartphone. Simply log in, scroll down to ‘Check your symptoms’, the App will check if you want to change any details, such as your location, and then follow the instructions in the App. It’s helpful to make sure your NHS App is up-to-date with your details as this will save you time when you feel unwell or worried and want to access advice.”

Dr Oade said by contacting 111.nhs.uk online, or through the NHS App, people can:

find out how to get the right healthcare in their area, including whether they need to see a GP or seek urgent care,

get advice on self-care,

get a call back from a nurse, doctor or other trained health professional if they need it.

People should phone 111 to speak to someone if they need to discuss complex medical problems or get medical advice for a child under five.