People in the North East and Yorkshire are being urged to contact their GP practice if something in their body doesn’t feel right.nw

The call by the region’s Medical Director for Primary Care, Dr Faisel Baig, comes as a new national campaign encourages people who are experiencing potential signs of cancer to seek NHS support.

Dr Baig said: “We know that many people worry about cancer, but sometimes put off getting checked because they hope the symptoms will go away or think they will get bad news. But finding cancer early makes it more treatable and can save lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important that if you are worried about a symptom that could be cancer, to contact your GP practice. To rule out cancer, your GP may refer you for tests. It may not turn out to be anything serious at all, but finding cancer early makes it more treatable and can save lives. Whatever the result, your NHS is here for you.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Information on cancer signs and symptoms can be found online here.

Using the slogan ‘Don’t carry the worry of cancer with you’, the Help Us Help You campaign which will run on TV, radio and online, also encourages friends and family members to remind loved ones to contact their GP practice if they are worried something could be cancer.

Survey data shows more than half (53%) of the public worry about cancer every few months or more, and two-thirds (66%) of people would speak to friends and family before anyone else if they were worried about cancer.