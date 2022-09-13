News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

People invited to lay flowers at Whitby's War Memorial in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

The War Memorial at Whitby’s Dock End has been allocated as a place for people to lay flowers during the period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.

By Duncan Atkins
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 9:44 am

People are asked to ensure that all of the plastic wraps are removed before laying them.

There will be a ceremonial removal of the flowers at 9am on Tuesday September 20.

All flowers will then be taken away to be composted and with the compost, a memorial tree will be planted in the town.

Whitby's war memorial, where flowers can be placed in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.
WhitbyElizabeth IIQueen