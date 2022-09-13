People invited to lay flowers at Whitby's War Memorial in memory of Queen Elizabeth II
The War Memorial at Whitby’s Dock End has been allocated as a place for people to lay flowers during the period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.
By Duncan Atkins
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 9:44 am
People are asked to ensure that all of the plastic wraps are removed before laying them.
There will be a ceremonial removal of the flowers at 9am on Tuesday September 20.
All flowers will then be taken away to be composted and with the compost, a memorial tree will be planted in the town.