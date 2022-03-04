People of Scarborough invited to join candlelit vigil of support for Ukraine
A vigil of support for Ukraine in the wake of the ongoing Russian invasion has been planned in Scarborough
The event will be held near the cafe in Peasholm Park at 5.30pm on Saturday March 5.
The vigil has been organised by Scarborough resident Wanda Maciuszko. She said: “There is a march being organised in York, but I wanted to do something more local.
“I just thought something needed to be done in Scarborough.
“We are asking people to bring battery operated candles and join together to show support for the people of the Ukraine.”
It is a further show of solidarity from the town which has seen the town hall lit with the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag.
Scarborough joins with a host of towns and cities across the globe who have held vigils for Ukraine including Paris, Hanover, Sydney and New York.
Scarborough College, which is home to several Ukrainian students, has also expressed their wish for peace.
Headteacher Guy Emmett said: “We have five Ukrainian students and a Ukrainian staff member. There have been tears and naturally there is fear for the future.
“We have Russian students too. They are all friends and they remain friends.”
“It’s a small gesture, but we have bought sunflower seeds which we will plant as a symbol of peace to reflect friendship across the globe.”