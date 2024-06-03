Personal touch praised as HEY Credit Union provides ‘vital service and savings’ to Bridlington residents

HEY Credit Union Bridlington team’s Sue Neild at an information event.

An organisation set up to help families manage their finances estimates it has saved members across the region a staggering £25m in interest charges.

HEY Credit Union – which was founded by a small group of Hull City Council colleagues in 1999 and operates in Bridlington – said it has also returned £1.6m in dividends to its savers.

The aim from the outset was to provide safe savings accounts and competitive credit facilities that help people to afford their lives, build financial resilience to withstand hard times and manage their money wisely.

Matthew Stevens, chief executive of HEY Credit Union, said: “The cost of living crisis has brought more people to us as they regard us as a trusted local alternative to high street lenders.

“They seem to like the friendly service and the fact that we are working for them and not trying to make money out of them.”

Sarah Hanson of HEY Credit Union’s Bridlington Team, said: “Our members tell us all the time how much they love coming into the branch to see us.

“They say we are open and friendly and always try to help them if we can.

“With so many banks having closed down in Bridlington, we know this personal touch is warmly appreciated.

“In our branch we have made a community notice board with lots of information about services in the Bridlington area, such as The Hinge, a locally-based charity with a wide variety of groups that we can signpost people to.

"We held a Chat, Chill and Cake Day and invited residents in to talk about what is on offer in our community.

“Recently one of our members in Bridlington had a credit card debt of £2,000 that she was paying £178 a month on. With £85 of that interest, it would have taken four years to pay back.

"We were able to offer her a Credit Union Loan to pay off the credit card, paying back just £90 every four weeks for two years.

"As a result she will save around £1,700 in interest charges. This, as well as freeing up some monthly income, has made her so happy.”

HEY Credit Union has strengthened its commitment to retain a visible presence in key communities where people can access face to face enquiries, transactions and support.