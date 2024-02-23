Photo of Whitby lifeboat hero recreated by Bridlington RNLI to celebrate organisation's 200th anniversary

The striking portrait of Henry Freeman in a cork lifejacket was taken in 1880. Mr Freeman was born in Bridlington and was a Whitby RNLI volunteer for over 40 years.

He is also known as the sole survivor of the Whitby lifeboat disaster of 1861, when the twelve other members of the crew were drowned close to Whitby West Pier.

The iconic photo has now been recreated by Bridlington RNLI volunteer Bob Taylor, showing two Bridlington heroes almost 150 years apart.Bridlington RNLI said via Facebook: “The image has been used by the RNLI many times over the years.“To honour the original photograph, and in celebration of the RNLI200, we have decided that we should replicate the image at Bridlington with our very own Bridlington RNLI volunteer Bob Taylor.”