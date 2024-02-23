News you can trust since 1882
Photo of Whitby lifeboat hero recreated by Bridlington RNLI to celebrate organisation's 200th anniversary

Bridlington RNLI have recreated an incredible Victorian photo of a volunteer in honour the RNLI’s 200th anniversary this year.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 16:49 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 16:50 GMT
Whitby RNLI volunteer Henry Freeman photographed in 1880 (left) and modern recreation featuring Bridlington RNLI volunteer Bob Taylor (right). Photos courtesy of Whitby Literary and Philosophical Society (left) and Mike Milner Bridlington RNLI (right).Whitby RNLI volunteer Henry Freeman photographed in 1880 (left) and modern recreation featuring Bridlington RNLI volunteer Bob Taylor (right). Photos courtesy of Whitby Literary and Philosophical Society (left) and Mike Milner Bridlington RNLI (right).
The striking portrait of Henry Freeman in a cork lifejacket was taken in 1880. Mr Freeman was born in Bridlington and was a Whitby RNLI volunteer for over 40 years.

He is also known as the sole survivor of the Whitby lifeboat disaster of 1861, when the twelve other members of the crew were drowned close to Whitby West Pier.

The iconic photo has now been recreated by Bridlington RNLI volunteer Bob Taylor, showing two Bridlington heroes almost 150 years apart.Bridlington RNLI said via Facebook: “The image has been used by the RNLI many times over the years.“To honour the original photograph, and in celebration of the RNLI200, we have decided that we should replicate the image at Bridlington with our very own Bridlington RNLI volunteer Bob Taylor.”

Visit https://rnli.org/about-us/our-history/2024 for further information on the RNLI’s 200th anniversary.

