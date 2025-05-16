Photographer’s visual record of Scarborough Futurist demolition in festival exhibition

Back to the Futurist details the demolition of the beloved theatre

The proposed demolition of one of the largest theatres in Britain, Scarborough’s The Futurist (capacity of 2,393), on Foreshore Road led to a heated and protracted controversy that profoundly divided opinion within the town.

Former professional photographer Paul Wilson documented the before, during and after of the structural demise of the former theatre and cinema between June and August of 2018.

A selection of the images he captured is being exhibited at The Shakespeare Gallery in St. Helen’s Square as part of the Big Ideas By The Sea arts festival currently taking place.

Titled ‘Back To The Futurist’, Mr. Wilson whose poignant photos capture the ongoing process of the levelling of the site said: “I always felt the Futurist had a future, the prime location of this iconic building, I feel, would have been worth the investment.

Paul Wilson

“At the end of the day, Scarborough is in the business of entertainment and tourism, and the South Bay is where the footfall is.

“Another jewel in the crown lost forever.”

The theatre, designed by architect Frank Tugwell and opened in 1921, hosted a diverse range of artists and entertainers ranging from The Beatles (twice) and The Rolling Stones, Thin Lizzy, Siouxsie & The Banshees, stalwarts of show business exemplified by The Black and White Minstrel Show, Ken Dodd and Basil Brush amongst so many others.

The Futurist closed its doors as a venue when the operator’s lease expired on January 6th 2014.

With the subsequent vote by Scarborough Borough Council on January 9 2017, to demolish the building by the slimmest of margins (22-21), the fate of the Futurist was finally and irrevocably determined.

‘Back To The Futurist’ is exhibited at The Shakespeare Gallery, St Helen’s Square (opposite the Market Hall) for the duration of the Big Ideas By The Sea festival from Friday May 16 to Friday May 30 from 2pm-4pm daily.

Further details are available at bigideasbythesea.com