Photography classes announced for this year's Rillington Show

The organisers of Rillington Show have released details of some of the classes for this year’s event.
By Louise French
Published 20th Mar 2024, 11:26 GMT
Tracey Ireland at Rillington Show in 2022Tracey Ireland at Rillington Show in 2022
The 99th Rillington and District Show will take place on August 24 (two weeks earlier than usual) at the new venue of Rillington School.

This year’s featured children’s class is for the tallest sunflower, while a new category of best carnivorous plant has also been introduced.

One of the most strongly contested categories is expected to be photography.

This year’s photography classes are:

Sunset / Sunrise

Open Class

Reflections

A photo accompanied by an amusing caption

Show secretary Tracey Ireland said: “I know this is a long time in advance but the catagories of the photography classes and some of the other classes are usually published in good time so it gives people time to prepare their produce and exhibits.

“We are hoping to make a big thing of the show this year in advance for our centenary show in 2025.”