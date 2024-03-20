Photography classes announced for this year's Rillington Show
The 99th Rillington and District Show will take place on August 24 (two weeks earlier than usual) at the new venue of Rillington School.
This year’s featured children’s class is for the tallest sunflower, while a new category of best carnivorous plant has also been introduced.
One of the most strongly contested categories is expected to be photography.
This year’s photography classes are:
Sunset / Sunrise
Open Class
Reflections
A photo accompanied by an amusing caption
Show secretary Tracey Ireland said: “I know this is a long time in advance but the catagories of the photography classes and some of the other classes are usually published in good time so it gives people time to prepare their produce and exhibits.
“We are hoping to make a big thing of the show this year in advance for our centenary show in 2025.”