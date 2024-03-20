Tracey Ireland at Rillington Show in 2022

The 99th Rillington and District Show will take place on August 24 (two weeks earlier than usual) at the new venue of Rillington School.

This year’s featured children’s class is for the tallest sunflower, while a new category of best carnivorous plant has also been introduced.

One of the most strongly contested categories is expected to be photography.

This year’s photography classes are:

Sunset / Sunrise

Open Class

Reflections

A photo accompanied by an amusing caption

Show secretary Tracey Ireland said: “I know this is a long time in advance but the catagories of the photography classes and some of the other classes are usually published in good time so it gives people time to prepare their produce and exhibits.