Orchard, by Colin Dilcock.

This week’s images are from Kirkbymoorside Camera Club members Harry Kingman and Colin Dilcock.

Harry Kingman’s image, entitled Wine Tasting, was taken following a tour of the Château Mukhrani Winery in Georgia. He said: “The wine was good but the accompanying nibbles were excellent”.

Orchard is by Colin Dilcock. Colin’s image was taken in late spring in Helmsley Walled Garden. The daffodils were still perfect and the tulips and fritillary added the welcome splash of colour.

If you would like to know more about the club or to join one of the meetings, email [email protected] or visit www.kirkbymoorside-camera-club.co.uk.