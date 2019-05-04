PHOTOS: See Chris Froome, Mark Cavendish and the other Tour de Yorkshire stars
Some of cycling's biggest names were on the Yorkshire Coast for the third stage of the Tour de Yorkshire.
Chris Froome and Mark Cavendish were among the stars who were on the start line in Bridlington, as the race took the peloton to Whitby and on to Scarborough. Photos by Paul Atkinson.
1. Tour de Yorkshire 2019
Chris Froome heads to the start line.
Paul Atkinson
jpimedia
2. Tour de Yorkshire 2019
Mark Cavendish before the start of stage 3
jpimedia
3. Tour de Yorkshire 2019
Riders in Bridlington before the start of the men's race.
jpimedia
4. Tour de Yorkshire 2019
Riders in Bridlington before the start of the men's race.
jpimedia
View more