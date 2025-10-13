Pickering 1940s Weekend: All the best photos from return of beloved Yorkshire wartime event

The event, previously known as the Pickering War Weekend, had been paused under lockdowns, but returned over the weekend of Saturday, October 11, and Sunday, October 12.

This has traditionally been one of the UK's most celebrated 1940s-themed events, with a series of celebrations at theatres, museums and centres.

Organised by volunteers at Pickering Town Community Interest Company, it is backed by Pickering Town Council and with support from David Skaith, the Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, through the Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets Fund.

It has now been rebranded to place a greater emphasis on civilian life and the town's community spirit during wartime Britain.

