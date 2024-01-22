A Pickering success story that employs 30 people and attracts national media to the area, Big Bear Bikes is celebrating its 15th anniversary this month.

A Pickering success story that employs 30 people and attracts national media to the area, Big Bear Bikes is celebrating its 15th anniversary this month.

At a time when the bike industry is struggling as the Covid-related cycling boom slows down, this North Yorkshire shop has sustained the increase and is now one of the largest bike businesses in North Yorkshire.

Big Bear Bikes contributes to the local and regional economy through its workforce as well as attracting customers from across the UK and draws in tourists through its sister store Dalby Forest Cycle Hub (DFCH).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Besides its core business as a bike hire shop, DFCH opens up the mental and physical health benefits of cycling to people with disabilities and illnesses through its inclusive cycling service, which has featured in several national media outlets and was recently shortlisted for a national tourism award.

Big Bear Bikes Managing Director David Beeley puts the business’ success down to the in-person service offered by a local bike shop that can’t be replicated by an online store.

He said: “Post-COVID, people really appreciate face-to-face service and the fact our team are friendly, professional and really know what they’re talking about. Customers like coming to a clean, modern environment with a large showroom, more than 100 bikes in stock and space where they can test ride a few bikes before they choose one.”

David added: “We are a local shop but we are independent and I think that’s important to people at a time when there are so many huge businesses online that don’t offer a personal service. It’s a nice feeling to celebrate 15 years in business but we are always looking forward and are starting the year by taking on two new people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big Bear Bikes opened in January 2009 and in April 2011 founder David joined the business full time.

The business started small at only 600 square feet, eventually taking the whole of the original building on both floors, before extending into the unit next door.

In April 2018, it moved into the current premises in Southgate, more than doubling its floorspace to 4,200 square feet, providing a main street presence and with a large car park for test riding bikes.

Another big change in that year was winning the tender to operate the mountain bike hire centre at Dalby Forest, which opened in July 2018 and is now Dalby Forest Cycle Hub. DFCH is a Community Interest Company, meaning that at its core is a desire to do good in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DFCH is a partnership with Scarborough and Ryedale Community Cycling (SRCC), who do outstanding inclusive work with people who might not normally be able to cycle for physical, mental or financial reasons.

DFCH has also seen growth since opening and has expanded into additional units, which has increased floorspace by another 50%.

The lockdowns of 2020 caused a surge in demand as huge numbers of people took up cycling but, unlike the bike industry as a whole, which has seen a downturn in business and issues caused by oversupply, Big Bear Bikes has managed to sustain the increase.

Trek Bikes from the USA are Big Bear Bikes’ primary bike brand and the team love the fact that, unlike most major cycling brands, the company is still owned by the family of the man who founded the business in 1975, Dick Burke. This gives Trek a very different view of the world that makes them more customer and product-focused, which are important values to Big Bear Bikes, now one of the biggest Trek dealers in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

E-bikes have been steadily growing in popularity since they were legalised in the UK in 2016. Since then, the technology has improved, the word has spread about how good they are and they have come down in price to the point that now about half of all bikes sold by Big Bear Bikes have electric assist.

The business has a full-time staff of 12 and 16 part-time employees. It has just taken on a new member of staff and will take on another following the extension of the workshop, where qualified mechanics service, repair, upgrade and assemble bikes.

David said: “It has been an amazing journey over the last fifteen years and we are very thankful to our all our customers, new and old, and our great team at both stores.