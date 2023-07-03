Pickering charity shop raises £150,000 for life-saving cancer research

The popular shop, which recently celebrated its first anniversary, is located in the heart of the town on Market Place and sells a range of pre-loved clothing, toys, homeware, bric-a-brac, books, and entertainment.

Shop manager Jim Pynn said: “The amount of money raised over the past 12 months is amazing. We’d like to thank the wonderful volunteers and the local community for supporting the shop and for the fantastic amount of money that’s been raised in our first year. We look forward to it continuing in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim is supported by a team of volunteers, who dedicate their time to help fund researchers and cancer experts who pioneer early diagnosis and discover new and better treatments for people with cancer.

Shop manager Jim Pynn and volunteer Alison Seaward celebrate the first anniversary of Yorkshire Cancer Research’s Pickering shop.

From sorting through donations to working on the till and window dressing, the volunteers have played a vital role in the shop’s success. Alison Seaward started volunteering at the shop in October last year after retiring.

She said: “Volunteering at the shop gives me a sense of purpose and community connectivity. I enjoy the social side of it, and I’ve met some brilliant people. I think Yorkshire Cancer Research is an excellent cause. The research it funds to help people with a diagnosis of cancer have a better prognosis is something I am proud to support, and I feel quite fortunate that Yorkshire has its own research charity.

“I think it’s absolutely amazing that a charity shop can raise such massive funds. It was a real eye-opener to me that we can recycle people’s unwanted clothing or bric-a-brac and turn it into research.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pickering shop is one of seven in Yorkshire Cancer Research’s retail network, with others located in Knaresborough, Ripon, Harrogate, Northallerton, Skipton and Leeds. The charity has ambitious plans to have a shop on every high street in Yorkshire.

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “Our shops play a vital role in raising funds to help support pioneering research across Yorkshire. As a charity firmly rooted within Yorkshire’s local communities, we strive to be a key part of the fabric of the region. The shop in Pickering means we can continue to raise awareness of our work while raising much-needed funds, so more people survive cancer.”