Pickering Christmas Lights Switch on cancelled due to weather warning

By Louise French
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 14:27 GMT
Pickering Town Council has announced on social media that tomorrow’s (Saturday November 23) Christmas Lights Switch On event has been cancelled.

A spokesperson for the town council said on its Facebook page: “Unfortunately we have had to make the very difficult decision to cancel the Christmas Lights Switch On event tomorrow.

“There is a weather warning for heavy rain and 50mph winds, and it is just not safe to operate the fairground rides and set up the stage and electrics.

“The event cannot be rescheduled as we need to book the road closure at least three months in advance, and most of the attractions and suppliers for the event are booked in February.

“We are very sorry for any disappointment.

“Everyone here was so looking forward to tomorrow and we have worked so hard to prepare for this, but we have to put safety first.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of severe weather which is in effect from 4am on Saturday morning until 9am on Sunday.

