Pickering farm shop team members raise over £1000 for cancer charity

Two members of the team from an award-winning Pickering farm shop completed the Northumberland Coast Mighty Hike in aid of Macmillan Cancer support last weekend.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:53 BST

Lindsey Adams, assistant café manager at Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café completed the marathon distance of the Northumberland Coast Mighty Hike in 10 hours and raised £525.

As well as this, Cedarbarn's General Manager, Alison Riley, husband Paul and five friends finished the 13-mile challenge of the same event in five hours. Mrs Riley raised £504 and the team raised £2,660 collectively.

"It was a fantastic day with mixed weather, but fabulous camaraderie and amazing scenery throughout," said Ms Adams.

Alison Riley and Lindsey Adams of Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Cafe.Alison Riley and Lindsey Adams of Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Cafe.
The Northumberland Coast Mighty Hike went from Alnwick Castle to Bamburgh Castle and takes in the beautiful beaches and fishing villages of the Northumberland Coast.

It is one of 12 hikes taking place in some of the most beautiful and unspoiled parts of the UK from the Lake District to the Gower Peninsula. Each participant pledges to raise £250 to fund services for people living with cancer and it is hoped that the Northumberland Coast hike will raise a total of £1.6 million.

Both Mrs Riley and Ms Adams have exceeded their £250 targets but would welcome additional donations in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. Donate here for Mrs Adams and here for Mrs Riley.

Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café began as a small PYO strawberries operation from a caravan 26 years ago and now is a thriving farm shop and café that sources a large percentage of its produce from its own farm and a neighbouring farm supplemented with local suppliers.

In 2019, Cedarbarn's co-founder, Karl Avison raised £20,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support when he took part in the Macmillan Ride of Your Life at York Racecourse.

