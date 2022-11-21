Pickering school to benefit from Big Give Christmas Challenge thanks to music foundation

The Big Give Christmas Challenge aims to raise funds for free music holiday clubs, including Pickering Community Junior School.The challenge takes place between Tuesday November 29 and Tuesday December 6.

General Manager Cathy Grant explains: “Our holiday clubs have been a huge success so far and we’re keen to keep them going into 2023. We decided to team up with the Big Give Christmas Challenge to raise funds to increase the number of clubs we can run. It costs us just over £4,000 to put on five day-long holiday clubs throughout the year, around £800 per club.

“As we usually get over 30 children at each club, that works out at only £26 per child for a full day of high quality, inclusive, musical activity (and childcare) – we think that’s pretty good value! We’d like to thank Four Acre Trust for helping this year by providing match funding for any money we raise.”

Students at Pickering Community Junior School take part in their free music holiday club.

Alongside the Foundation’s work providing music in schools during term time, the holiday clubs allow children, whatever their circumstances, the chance to enjoy a free day of singing and music in a relaxed environment during the school holidays.

Children get to meet and perform with professional musicians, have fun, and develop their musical talent.

Donations to the holiday clubs will be generously matched by the Big Give’s Champions during the campaign, meaning any funding will go twice as far.

Mezzo Soprano Kathryn Rudge is supporting the Foundation in its cause. She recently attended one of the clubs and commented: “I was thrilled to visit and to be invited to be a part of a Music Holiday Club.

“I was so impressed to hear the children’s performances of the songs they had learned during the day and really inspired by their beautiful singing, harmonies and dancing!

"The special memories and friendships that are made through singing, making music and performing together during childhood stay with you forever - and it was wonderful to see this happening for the children in Pickering.”