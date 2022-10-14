Pickering woman becomes latest recruit at the on-call fire station

Amy Cook, 22, a former Lady Lumley's pupil and team member at the Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café is one of the latest recruits to join the on-call team.

She joined the crew in February this year and has completed training that equips her to assist the crew and will undergo further specialist training throughout the year.

Watch Manager, Stuart Moss is delighted to welcome Ms Cook to the team: "Amy is one of the youngest members of the crew and has already impressed the other firefighters with her fitness and work ethic.

New recruit Amy Cook with Stuart Moss.

"We're very grateful to Amy's boss, Mandy Avison for releasing her from her busy role at Cedarbarn to follow her dream of becoming a fire fighter. As a rural on-call fire station, we rely on local business owners to help us to serve the community by releasing staff for training and incidents as they occur."

Ms Cook is one of only two females in the 11 strong on-call crew and is enjoying the challenge of the job.

She said: "There's a lot to learn, but the other crew members are a great support and I'm loving learning more skills month by month."

Earlier this year, she was one of a team of Pickering firefighters who took it in turns to run or walk continuously for 24 hours round Pickering to raise funds for Ukraine.

