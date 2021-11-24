A Pickering woman claims she was spiked by injection whilst on a night out in Whitby.

Aimee Hunt posted a photo of the needle mark on her arm, to her Facebook page, a post which has been shared 6,500 times.

And police are warning revellers to be vigilant after reports of another woman, in her late teens, also became unwell and collapsed following a similar recent incident in Whitby.

Aimee, from Pickering, was visiting Whitby on Saturday November 20 with her sister, her sister’s boyfriend and her close friend.

They began the night in The Angel Hotel, before making their way to Abbey Wharf.

The group had two rounds of drinks, meaning Aimee had only spent £12 before heading to JK’s Bar, on Wellington Road.

Aimee said: “I remember being in there [JK’s Bar] but as we were leaving to go to Raw that’s when I appeared ‘drunk’ to my friends. My sister said I deteriorated from going from Raw to the pizza shop to then pass out in the pizza shop but I do not remember any of it.

“When I woke up the next day, my arm felt heavy when I took my jumper off.” That’s when she noticed the needle mark on the outside of her lower arm.

Spiking by injection claims have risen in the UK over the past few weeks, with numerous women sharing their stories on social media.

These incidents occur when an unsuspecting person is spiked with a needle, with an unknown drug, possibly a date-rape drug similar to those used in drink spiking.

Aimee posted a photograph of the needle mark and her experience on Facebook, after a visit to the hospital meant she was advised to share.

On the post, she commented: “For me this is my ‘going out stage’ completely tarnished… after the hard year of covid to have to deal with being scared, people walking by literally stabbing me with a needle. My words are completely lost.”

Aimee said on Tuesday she was still bed bound.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of the ‘spiking’ issue in Whitby that was posted on social media over the weekend.

“A similar report was received on Friday (19 November) which involved a woman aged in her late teens who became unwell and collapsed after returning home from a night out in Whitby on Saturday 13 November.

“Enquiries are ongoing into this incident and we ask anyone with information that could assist these potentially linked investigations to come forward without delay.

“Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Or make a report online at www.northyorkshire.police.uk.

“If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

“The incident reference number to quote is 12210244786.”

The police spokesperson added: “Please be assured that North Yorkshire Police is working closely with pubs and clubs to help tackle this worrying issue. We are encouraging premises to increase searches at entry points, and for staff to spot the signs of spiking to ensure victims receive immediate medical attention.

“We also encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim or witness to spiking - in any form - to contact the police as soon as possible so action can be taken.

“You must also seek immediate medical attention so early tests can be carried out to establish what substance has been used. Be that more alcohol, prescription or illegal drugs.”

To report an incident, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Or make a report online at www.northyorkshire.police.uk.

Always dial 999 if an emergency police or medical response is required