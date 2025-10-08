Pickering woman who lost leg in crash shares inspirational story of return to work

Sharon during her recovery

A teaching assistant who had her right leg amputated following a head-on crash has received a settlement - and returned to work.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon Odell, from Pickering, suffered life-changing injuries when her Volkswagen Up! was hit by a driver attempting to overtake a bus and car.

Following the crash, which happened on the A170 near Thornton-le-Dale on April 17, 2024, the 55-year-old was airlifted to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mum-of-one spent two-and-a-half weeks in a coma and woke to find doctors had been forced to amputate her right leg above the knee.

A family outing has been changed forever

Sharon had also undergone other operations including surgery to her left leg and foot.

She remained in hospital for three months.

Her injuries left her unable to do things she used to enjoy with the school children such as dodgeball.

She also can’t take long country walks with her dog, Jasper, anymore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon woke from a two-and-a-half-week coma to find that her right leg had been amputated above the knee

However, Sharon’s family and friends, including husband Frank and son Joseph, have been a huge support to her, she says.

She said: “The past year has been nothing short of traumatic. I’ve spent a lot of time in hospital and, while I appreciate the incredible care and support I’ve received, at times I still struggle to comprehend everything.

“Waking from my coma to find doctors had been left with no choice other than to amputate my leg was devastating. I really didn’t know how I was going to adapt to that. But I knew it wasn’t something that I wanted to stop me from getting my life back on track.

“Getting back to the school I work in has been a milestone achievement for me as it means I’ve regained a lot of my independence and shows how far I’ve come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the crash

“By sharing my story, I want others to see that there is life after a life-changing injury – I’m proof of that – and there’s support out there to help get you through it.

“I also hope that it will make others think twice and take care on the roads. What happened to me was down to another driver and I wouldn’t want anyone else suffering the same.”

Following the crash Sharon instructed expert serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help her access the specialist rehabilitation and support she requires.

She chose Irwin Mitchell after being signposted to legal advice by charity Day One Trauma Support, which helps people with life-changing injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon’s legal team successfully secured funding from the other driver’s insurers for her to be admitted to STEPS Rehabilitation.

She has now received an undisclosed settlement which will ensure Sharon has access to the life-long support she requires, including a prosthetic leg designed specifically for her, allowing her to regain more of her independence.

Sharon has recently completed a parkrun as part of a small group of patients from STEPS Rehabilitation, where she walked part of the distance and used a wheelchair for the rest.

Peter Lorence, the specialist serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell who represented Sharon, said: “The past 17 months have been incredibly difficult for Sharon and her family as they come to terms with the life-changing severity of her injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While nothing can make up for what happened, through early access to rehab, Sharon has made remarkable progress in her recovery. We’re delighted that we’ve been able to support her regain more independence.

“Sharon will undoubtedly face challenges in the future as a result of her amputation, but the settlement will ensure she has access to any further care she needs.

“In the meantime we hope that Sharon’s case acts as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences innocent people can left facing due to the actions of other road users.”

Sue Hodgson, service manager at Day One Trauma Support, said: “We’re so pleased Sharon is making such good progress with her recovery and has got the legal support she needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that when people experience catastrophic injuries their whole world is shattered and it’s often too much to piece their life back together on their own. That’s why Day One exists, to ensure people like Sharon don’t have to cope on their own.

“We’re grateful to Sharon and Irwin Mitchell for sharing their story as we shine a light on the importance of our Day One community working together to give people hope and purpose after suffering life-changing injuries.”

At a hearing at York Crown Court in July, the driver was jailed for 18 months and ordered to serve a two-year driving ban. He had previously pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving.