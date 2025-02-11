Pickering's Kirk Theatre appeals for volunteers to join its 'family'

Volunteers at the Kirk Theatre, Pickering.

Are you passionate about the arts? Do you love theatre and want to be part of something special?

Then the Kirk Theatre in Pickering would love to have you as a volunteer.

You’ll be offered the chance to work behind the scenes in various roles, from backstage crew, set building and make-up to customer-facing roles such as box office, front of house, raffle, programme and ice cream selling.

People interested will get an opportunity to learn new skills and meet like-minded individuals who share a passion for theatre and volunteering.

The theatre on Hungate is looking for enthusiastic individuals who want to contribute to the arts and the local community.

No experience is required, just people who love being part of a team and a commitment to making the theatre a vibrant place.

Visit https://kirktheatre.co.uk/volunteer/ to find out more about being involved as a volunteer.

You can also email [email protected] to sign up.