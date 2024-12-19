Picking Infants School pupil designs new road safety banners to be used across Ryedale

The new banners will highlight road safety around schools

A new road safety banner, featuring artwork designed by a pupil from Pickering Infant School’s Badger Class, will be at the forefront of a campaign to improve safety on roads around schools in Ryedale.

Officers from Pickering Neighbourhood Policing Team were joined by local partners outside Pickering Infants School to launch the new School Road Safety Banners, which were funded by North Yorkshire Council.

They will be distributed to various schools across Ryedale.

The banners were produced in collaboration with the school, North Yorkshire Council, and the York and North Yorkshire Roads Safety Partnership.

They are one of a number of actions resulting from a problem-solving project which sought to tackle some of the root-causes of concerns raised over road safety and inconsiderate driving outside of the school.

Other actions include a targeted increase of police patrols in the area, house-to-house engagement with local residents, and consultation with Highways to reduce the speed limit on Ruffa Lane to 20mph and consider changes to the highway infrastructure near the school. Consultation with the school, alongside survey feedback from local residents and parents has tailored the banner messaging, which remind road users to: - Not stop, wait or drop-off on the zig-zag lines, - Not obstruct resident’s driveways, - Not obstruct the carriageway, as doing so can cause unnecessary risk towards the children entering and exiting their school. A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to all involved partners, and congratulations to the talented pupil who designed the accompanying road safety poster which will be seen by road users across Ryedale, helping efforts to keep our children safe!”