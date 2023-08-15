PICTURE: Holidaymaker in Scarborough spots 'ghost' at Paul Heaton's Open Air Theatre gig

A concert-goer in Scarborough had the fright of her life as she spotted what she thought was a ghost at the Open Air Theatre. (Picture: Tracey Gray)

Tracey Gray, from Halifax, was visiting Scarborough for the first time on a family weekend away.

Whilst she was here, she attended the Paul Heaton gig at the Open Air Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We were seated at the right hand side of the theatre and after about 30 minutes of the music starting something caught my eye over to the right in a large open field situated behind the theatre.

Scarborough is known to be haunted, and Scarborough Castle has seen many reports of the ghost of a man beheaded in the 14th century walking the paths who apparently lures visitors to the edge of the cliff edge and then pushes them off. (Pic: Tracey Gray)

"I just stopped and stared at a human figure but couldn’t make it out properly so I took a picture and I stopped listening to the music as this caught my attention.

“As I was watching the figure for about seven minutes a black mist came from nowhere and the figure vanished. I can’t really explain the mist, it was like a smoke from a fire or something.”

Scarborough is known to be haunted, and Scarborough Castle has seen many reports of the ghost of a man beheaded in the 14th century walking the paths who apparently lures visitors to the edge of the cliff edge and then pushes them off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are often Ghost Tours at The Grand Hotel, and as the seaside town is where famous writer Anne Bronte was laid to rest, could her spirit be exploring the town?

Tracey continued: “After the concert, this was on my mind the rest of the weekend as it seemed very strange. This was a large field like a forest lots of trees, I couldn’t understand how someone could be in there alone and how it got there.

“I didn’t feel scared and it was just an experience that left me feeling unsettled as I couldn’t not explain this.

“When I returned home and went to work I told my friend Ann Marie about all this and showed the picture and she couldn’t explain this.

"I am just wondering if anyone else has had this experience or can give an explanation.”