But it wasn’t a case of Saint Nick taking a seasonal break on the Yorkshire coast – but a fantastic sand sculpture complete with presents and a toy train on a track, which lasted at least until the tide came in.

Lynne Mitchell, who took the picture, said: “I was doing the Whitby Beach Sweep with my son and his friends when we came across it.

"We didn't realise what is was until we went around the other side.

This wonderful sand sculpture on Whitby beach of Santa on his sleigh - in July!

"We were amazed to see Santa and the Christmas train.

“It was such a shame the tide was coming in.

“I hope whoever built it, does another one, as it brought smiles to everyone who saw it.”