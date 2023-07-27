News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

PICTURE: Santa arrives five months early - on Whitby beach!

They say Christmas gets earlier every year – but few could have predicted they’d see Santa in July, on the beach in Whitby.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 10:33 BST

But it wasn’t a case of Saint Nick taking a seasonal break on the Yorkshire coast – but a fantastic sand sculpture complete with presents and a toy train on a track, which lasted at least until the tide came in.

Lynne Mitchell, who took the picture, said: “I was doing the Whitby Beach Sweep with my son and his friends when we came across it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We didn't realise what is was until we went around the other side.

This wonderful sand sculpture on Whitby beach of Santa on his sleigh - in July!This wonderful sand sculpture on Whitby beach of Santa on his sleigh - in July!
This wonderful sand sculpture on Whitby beach of Santa on his sleigh - in July!
Most Popular

"We were amazed to see Santa and the Christmas train.

“It was such a shame the tide was coming in.

“I hope whoever built it, does another one, as it brought smiles to everyone who saw it.”

Email [email protected] if you are the person who created the sand Santa.

Related topics:WhitbyYorkshireEmail