Independent Whitby businesses were celebrated at the two-day Made in Whitby festival.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Made in Whitby festival pulls in the punters at Whitby Brewery

By Duncan Atkins
Published 8th Jul 2025, 10:11 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 10:21 BST
A festival celebrating independent businesses in and around Whitby has proved a winner.

Made in Whitby took places over two days at Whitby Brewery, opposite the town’s abbey, with local traders showcasing and selling their products, along with a schedule of live music and of course a drop or two of the brewery’s own locally-made beer!

A post on the Made in Whitby Facebook page read: “It was a true celebration of local talent, creativity, and the rich heritage of Whitby.

“A huge thank you goes out to our amazing main stage compere, Martin Hart, and to all the dedicated team working behind the scenes – your hard work and energy kept the live show running smoothly from start to finish.

“Thank you to everyone who visited, performed, volunteered, and helped make this summer festival such a special event.

"Here's to celebrating all things Whitby!”

Organisers Archie and Richard Wells. picture: Richard Ponter

1. Made in Whitby Festival at Whitby Brewery

Organisers Archie and Richard Wells. picture: Richard Ponter

Bothams of Whitby team offer lots of tasty food. picture: Richard Ponter

2. Made in Whitby Festival at Whitby Brewery

Bothams of Whitby team offer lots of tasty food. picture: Richard Ponter

Whitby Distillery offer some gin. picture: Richard Ponter

3. Made in Whitby Festival at Whitby Brewery

Whitby Distillery offer some gin. picture: Richard Ponter

Fortunes at their stall - with bacon and kipper sarnies for sale too! picture: Richard Ponter

4. Made in Whitby Festival at Whitby Brewery

Fortunes at their stall - with bacon and kipper sarnies for sale too! picture: Richard Ponter

