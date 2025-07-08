PICTURE SPECIAL: Made in Whitby festival pulls in the punters at Whitby Brewery

Made in Whitby took places over two days at Whitby Brewery, opposite the town’s abbey, with local traders showcasing and selling their products, along with a schedule of live music and of course a drop or two of the brewery’s own locally-made beer!
A post on the Made in Whitby Facebook page read: “It was a true celebration of local talent, creativity, and the rich heritage of Whitby.
“A huge thank you goes out to our amazing main stage compere, Martin Hart, and to all the dedicated team working behind the scenes – your hard work and energy kept the live show running smoothly from start to finish.
“Thank you to everyone who visited, performed, volunteered, and helped make this summer festival such a special event.
"Here's to celebrating all things Whitby!”
