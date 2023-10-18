News you can trust since 1882
Fun at North Yorkshire Moors Railway's Through the Decades event.Fun at North Yorkshire Moors Railway's Through the Decades event.
PICTURE SPECIAL: North Yorkshire Moors Railway goes back in time Through the Decades

Revellers turned back the clock and enjoyed a weekend of nostalgia and timeless entertainment, with the North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s new event, Through the Decades: 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th Oct 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 12:47 BST

Each of those eras came to life as hundreds of people visited Pickering, Levisham, Grosmont and Goathland Stations, transporting back to a different decade, with everything from live music to classic vehicles and a photo display marking the 50th anniversary of the railway.

Dressed smartly at the railway nostalgia event. picture by Tim Bruce

Dressed smartly at the railway nostalgia event. picture by Tim Bruce Photo: Tim Bruce

People in costume at Through the Decades. picture by Tim Bruce

People in costume at Through the Decades. picture by Tim Bruce Photo: Tim Bruce

People in uniform at the Friday night event. picture: Tim Bruce

People in uniform at the Friday night event. picture: Tim Bruce Photo: Tim Bruce

A great weekend of nostalgic on the steam railway. picture: Tim Bruce

A great weekend of nostalgic on the steam railway. picture: Tim Bruce Photo: Tim Bruce

