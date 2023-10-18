PICTURE SPECIAL: North Yorkshire Moors Railway goes back in time Through the Decades
Revellers turned back the clock and enjoyed a weekend of nostalgia and timeless entertainment, with the North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s new event, Through the Decades: 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th Oct 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 12:47 BST
Each of those eras came to life as hundreds of people visited Pickering, Levisham, Grosmont and Goathland Stations, transporting back to a different decade, with everything from live music to classic vehicles and a photo display marking the 50th anniversary of the railway.
