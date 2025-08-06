PICTURE SPECIAL: World record smashed at 2025 Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show

This long-established show, going strong since 1800 (though the Whitby Gazette of August 5, 1927 refers to “the first show in the year 1755”) continues to fascinate young and old alike.

This year has proved to be a particularly spectacular year with no fewer than five society records being broken and what is believed to be a new world record for the heaviest gooseberry ever grown.

Subject to verification by Guinness World Records, Graeme Watson has broken his own world record with a yellow Millennium berry weighing a whopping 36 drams and 24 grains - 65.5g in new money.

This beat another yellow Millennium entered by Arthur Hall by just 3 grains (a mere 0.19 g).

The show table was heavily loaded with a splendid display of berries.

The society’s rules are written in such a way that the prizes are distributed among the growers and no one grower can run off with the top prize in the four colours – but Graeme Watson has now set a new society record for yellow, red and green berries as well as the twins with John Leng adding a new society record for the heaviest plate of six berries.

To top off the day, the large crowd was entertained by the Esk Valley’s ukulele orchestra, The Eskuleles.

Results

Champion Berry and winner of the R Harland Challenge Cup: GP Watson, Yellow Millennium, 36 drams, 24 grains.

This a new society and, it’s believed, world record

Bryan Nellist Trophy for heaviest yellow berry: 1st GP Watson, Millennium, 36 drams, 24 grains; 2nd A Hall, Millennium, 36 drams, 21 grains; 3rd B Nellist, Millennium, 33 drams, 10 grains

Black CAT Trophy for heaviest red berry: 1st P Fishpool, Kingfisher, 25 drams, 22 grains; 2nd R Okill, Lloyd George, 20 drams, 18 grains; 3rd A Eddon, Kingfisher, 20 drams, 0 grains

J & A Hart Cup for heaviest green berry: 1st M Pickard, Bank View, 24 drams, 4 grains; 2nd M de Kretser, Bank View, 22 drams, 9 grains; 3rd PW Bennison, Surprise, 18 drams, 13 grains

Bennison Trophy for heaviest white berry: 1st JA Leng, Belmarsh, 30 drams, 17 grains; 2nd P Lofthouse, Newton Wonder, 24 drams, 24 grains; 3rd P Stonehouse, Belmarsh, 21 drams, 24 grains.

Dr & Mrs Hyatt Rose Bowl for Maidens: 1st M Pickard, Bank View, 24 drams, 4 grains; 2nd P Lofthouse, Millennium, 23 drams, 12 grains; 3rd P Tiley, Montrose, 22 drams, 11 grains

The Marra Cup for best beaten berry: L Warhurst, Millennium, 31 drams, 10 grains

TW Ventress Plate for twin berries: 1st GP Watson, Green Seedling, 58 drams, 17 grains (new society record); 2nd JA Leng, Yellow Millennium, 47 drams, 13 grains; 3rd B Nellist, Yellow Millennium, 45 drams, 21 grains.

Miss May Novice Cup for Maiden twins: 1st M Pickard, Green Bank View, 38 drams, 6 grains; 2nd P Iley, Yellow Woodpecker, 32 drams, 22 grains; 3rd V Wilson, white Belmarsh, 21 drams, 10 grains.

JE Raw Trophy for heaviest plate of 12 berries: 1st A Hall, 22 oz, 11 drams, 11 grains; 2nd GP Watson, 22 oz, 8 drams, 12 grains; 3rd B Nellist, 21 oz, 15 drams, 11 grains

H Welford Cup for heaviest plate of 6 berries: 1st JA Leng, 11 oz, 2 drams, 6 grains (new society record); 2nd PW Bennison, 9 oz, 6 drams, 10 grains; 3rd P Fishpool, 9 oz, 3 drams, 17 grains

J Spenceley Cup for heaviest plate of 6 berries by a maiden grower: M Pickard, 8 oz, 3 drams, 11 grains

RD Swales Memorial Cup for four colours: J Hart, 3 oz, 10 drams, 9 grains

Colin Gray Memorial Trophy for the Champion Grower: GP Watson with 57 points out of 60

The 2026 edition of the show will take place on Tuesday August 4.

Members are reminded that they must have paid their subs by the week after Easter Tuesday to be eligible to enter.

1 . Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show Record breaker Graeme Watson with his prize-winner. photo: Richard Ponter

2 . Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show A huge gooseberry on the scales. photo: Richard Ponter

3 . Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show Judging the entries. photo: Richard Ponter

4 . Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show Checking out the entries in the show. photo: Richard Ponter