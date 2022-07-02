PICTURES & SETLIST: Bryan Adams rocks Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Canada Day

With a hit-packed two-hour set, fans were treated to rock classics and acoustic romance, opening with Kick Ass, Can’t Stop This Thing We Started and Somebody.

Sing-along highlights included 2022 release These Are The Moments That Make Up My Life, from his 15th studio album So Happy It Hurts, an acoustic When You're Gone, the epic (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, rocking Summer Of ’69, and closing track All For Love.

The concert came exactly a year after his initial scheduled date at the venue, which was postponed. He performed a sell-out show at the OAT in 2016.

Next up at the largest open air theatre of its kind in Europe are synth-pop stars a-ha, on Sunday July 3.

Bryan Adams setlist:

Kick Ass, Can't Stop This Thing We Started, Somebody, Shine a Light, Heaven, Go Down Rockin', It's Only Love, On the Road;

You Belong to Me, I've Been Looking for You, The Only Thing That Looks Good on Me Is You, Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?, Here I Am, When You're Gone;

(Everything I Do) I Do It for You, Back to You, Not Guilty, 18 til I Die, Summer of '69, Cuts Like a Knife.

Encore: So Happy It Hurts, Run To You, These Are the Moments That Make Up My Life, Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Frankie Valli cover), Shine a Light (Partial Reprise), All for Love (Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart & Sting cover).

