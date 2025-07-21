Soul star Craig David brought his TS5 party to Scarborough on a wet evening! photos: Cuffe & Taylorplaceholder image
Soul star Craig David brought his TS5 party to Scarborough on a wet evening! photos: Cuffe & Taylor

PICTURES SPECIAL: Craig David brings TS5 show to 'wet and wild' Scarborough Open Air Theatre

By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Jul 2025, 11:11 BST
Craig David brought the heat to a wet and wild TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre, lighting up the Yorkshire Coast with his TS5 show.

In a celebration of 25 years of hits, energy, and pure TS5 magic, the chart-topping R&B icon delivered a 90-minute set packed with favourites including Fill Me In, 7 Days, What’s Your Flava? and When The Bassline Drops.

“I’ve been looking forward to this show all year because I knew it was going to be a big one.

"Scarborough, you’re amazing – I love you.

"Thank you for embracing the weather to be here tonight,” Craig told the crowd.

Seamlessly mixing live vocals, DJ’ing, and MCing – the hallmarks of his TS5 sets – Craig blended his own classics with crowd-pleasing covers of Let Me Love You (Neyo), No Scrubs (TLC), Love Yourself (Justin Bieber) and more.

The night ended with an encore featuring Robin S classic Show Me Love alongside the singer’s own 2016 comeback track Nothing Like This.

The show was opened by Ibiza Rocks resident DJ Patrick Nazemi.

The TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre summer series continues with upcoming shows from Judas Priest (July 23) and Texas (July 26).

Visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.com for details and tickets.

The soul singer entertains the Scarborough crowd. photo: Cuffe & Taylor

1. Craig David at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The soul singer entertains the Scarborough crowd. photo: Cuffe & Taylor Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Craig David wows fans with his TS5 show. photo: Cuffe & Taylor

2. Craig David at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Craig David wows fans with his TS5 show. photo: Cuffe & Taylor Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Fans enjoying the show and not letting the rain dampen their spirits! photo: Cuffe & Taylor

3. Craig David at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Fans enjoying the show and not letting the rain dampen their spirits! photo: Cuffe & Taylor Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Enjoying refreshments at the Craig David concert. photo: Cuffe & Taylor

4. Craig David at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Enjoying refreshments at the Craig David concert. photo: Cuffe & Taylor Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:TK MaxxYorkshire Coast
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice